Grant Leiendecker to take over as Butler University’s new vice president, athletic director

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Grant Leiendecker will serve as its new vice president and athletic director.

Leiendecker graduated from Butler in 2011 and became the associate vice president of athletics in Aug. 2023.

“Since returning to Butler last year, Grant has developed incredibly positive relationships with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters and members of the University administration,” James Danko, Butler’s president, said.

Leiendecker will work with Barry Collier before officially taking over on May 1, the date in which Collier will be retiring.

Prior to returning to Butler, Leiendecker spent four years as the assistant vice president and senior associate athletic director for development at Marquette University.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to serve Butler as the university’s Director of Athletics,” Leiendecker said. “In many ways, our alma mater is home for my wife Kylee and me, and our family has always considered ourselves part of the Bulldog family.”

Leiendecker was inducted into the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021 along with his teammates on the 2010 and 2011 teams that each made appearances in the national championship game.