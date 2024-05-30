Watch Now
Grants available for LGBTQ business owners and allies

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
PrideFlag.jpg
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 13:35:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Local businesses that support the gay community may qualify for grants up to $25,000.

June is Pride Month, and the Indy Rainbow Chamber of Commerce and the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce have money available for businesses that embrace the LGBTQ community.

Crystian Allatore, IRCC vice president, said the money will help business owners offer better pay, beef up security, provide training and other opportunities.

"One of the things we are looking for is how are the business owners going to be using the funds," Allatore said. "The more specific you can be, the better. Also, we're looking to see how much they support the community... from providing job opportunities, as well as hosting different events."

Last year, Pier-48 Fish House and Oyster Bar in Downtown Indianapolis received a $5,000 grant. The restaurant used the money to boost wages and diversify staff.

The deadline is June 16. Eligible businesses must have a physical location, must serve food and must be owned by a member of the LGBTQ community or an ally.

Here's the link to apply for the Community Impact Grant.

