Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville to close after building sale, plans to move to new location

MOORESVILLE — Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville will be closing its doors after the building is sold, the restaurant announced on Monday.

The beloved eatery, located at 555 S. Indiana St., was put up for sale on Saturday and is listed at $10 million. The restaurant will remain open until a sale is made.

“While the increased cost of food ingredients and supplies has been beyond our control, we have seen a demand for our homestyle food in other communities,” Gray Brothers Cafeteria said in a social media post.

The restaurant says it is looking to move to a new location with more traffic in hopes of growth and profitability.

“While we are moving locations, Gray Brothers Cafeteria is not going away. Stay tuned for more information on our new location(s),” the social media post said.

WATCH | Broad Ripple bar and music venue shuts down after 40 years