Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity launching new program to help Hoosiers purchase homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity is launching a new program, which not only helps put Hoosiers in homes but also arms them with the tools to take control of their finances again.

"I feel like every day it's a dream. I keep pinching myself, like, is this really happening," said Mary White.

An empty piece of land off Capitol Avenue will soon be where White builds her first home in partnership with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.

"It's just something that I've always wanted to do, but wasn't able to do," she said.

She is one of the few who applied to purchase a home last year, with the help of the organization.

"We had over 300 applications for our Habitat Home Ownership program, and only 37 of those were approved," said Abri Hochstelter, VP of Communication.

Hochstelter said Habitat for Humanity wants to change that.

So, it's launching the Road to Readiness Program. The program is designed to help people understand how to get their credit together.

"It's all about helping people learn about their credit and what kind of debt income ratio they might need to be a successful home buyer, so we're preparing them on the front end before they reach Habitat University, which is our first-time homeownership program," she said. "What we've noticed is that a lot of people are coming to us who aren't quite ready for our program."

"There are a lot of misconceptions about Habitat, and one is that it's a free home. It's not, all of our homeowners are actually purchasing their home, and the way it's affordable is a 0% interest mortgage," said Hochstelter.

White wants people to know if you want a place to call your own instead of renting don't be discouraged, reach out for help.

"People who have had obstacles and blemishes on their record, they actually got approved too, so it doesn't knock you out at all," she said. "I'm 53 getting ready to start this process. It's never too late."

Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity said last year, the organization built 32 homes. It's goal this year is 35 to 40.

"And we need home buyers," said Hochstelter.

"Homeownership is getting more and more out of reach for so many people in our community, and Habitat exists to make that dream possible for people," she said.

For more information, click here.