Greencastle school principal's half-court shot wins special prize for students

GREENCASTLE — - An elementary school principal in Greencastle is proving he's got game.

During an annual elementary night hosted by the Greencastle High School varsity basketball team, Deer Meadow Primary School Principal Mike Mchugh won the ultimate prize.

Every year, an administrator from each elementary attempts a half-court shot to win ice cream for their school.

Mr. Mchugh accepted the challenge and took it to another level.

He made the half-court shot, with one hand from behind the back.

The shot was so incredible, school corporation officials decided to treat students in all of the district's elementary's to ice cream.

