Greenfield-Central Schools giving out $1,000 stipends

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield-Central school board is showing appreciation for more than 600 employees by giving them $1,000 stipends.

Those employees include teachers, counselors, bus drivers, custodians and more.

Superintendent Dr. Harold Olin said employees were resilient and persevered over the last year, and preschool through 6th grade students were in session the entire time despite the pandemic’s challenges.

“Employees have been working so hard all year to provide in person and remote learning in a safe environment and we can’t thank them enough for the courage they have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Olin said.

To be eligible, an employee had to work at least 120 days of the last school year, and the money will come in mid-June. The school board approved taking up to $750,000 from the corporation’s Rainy Day Fund to cover the stipends.