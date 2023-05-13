Greenfield man dies in fatal Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY — Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that left a Greenfield man dead on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Washington Village Apartments on U.S 40 at around 2:10 pm.

The crash involved a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.

Police said preliminary investigation shows the Hyundai was traveling west on US 40 towards Indianapolis in the high-speed left lane. A vehicle was stopped in the same lane waiting to make a left turn into Washington Village Apartments.

Police said it appears the Hyundai took action as it approached the stopped vehicle and swerved to the left, which caused the Hyundai to enter the east bound high-speed left lane into oncoming traffic.

The Hyundai then hit the Volkswagen head on but the vehicle waiting to turn was not hit.

According to police, the Hyundai was occupied by one male driver, who died at the scene. The driver was identified as Mr. Mauro Rosalino-Gonzalez, 39, of Greenfield.

Police said it does not appear that the Hyundai driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Volkswagen was occupied by two people who were transported to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were identified as Mr. Christopher E. Wampler, 46, and Ms. Kelly Poag, 45, of Evansville.

Police said at this time drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to always wear seat belts and to remain vigilant behind the wheel.