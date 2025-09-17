Greenfield man meets pilot who delivered his lifesaving heart transplant

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man who dedicated part of his life to saving others is now alive because of a lifesaving mission and the pilot and team behind it all.

Jason Haddix and his family got to tour the TxJet hangar on Wednesday. The Indianapolis aviation company is a subsidiary of Indiana Donor Network, dedicated to nationwide aviation organ transport.

"We have six total airplanes over 20 pilots, and we keep them flying 24/7, 365," said Brandon Snyder, captain at TX Jet.

Since 2014, TxJet pilots have flown more than 5,200 lifesaving flights. One of those flights had Haddix's new heart on board.

"Just anything tied to what happened to me is emotional for me, plus knowing that without that person and that, you know, kind of chain link of you know, my health care process, it wouldn't have happened," said Jason Haddix.

Captain Snyder has worked for TX-Jet for five years, but this is the first time he's met the recipient from a mission he was involved in.

"It's not too often that we get to see the story associated with some of the work that we do, so it was really cool," said Snyder.

"It's a very unique situation, and to be able to see another part of that really health care team, which I feel the pilot is, and that flight crew is just adding to that journey for me and just another piece of it," said Haddix.

Aly Darroca, IU Health nurse transplant coordinator for the heart program, explained Haddix's condition.

"He had cardiomyopathy," said Darroca. "None of this would be happening if it weren't for the people that donated the heart or the other organs. So we have to honor them."

Haddix is a former firefighter and EMT who's faced more medical battles than most endure in a lifetime. After heart failure forced him to retire as a firefighter, he is now helping first responders, working as a supervisor for the Hancock County 911 Center.

"Seeing him be able to live life and hold his first two grandchildren, walk his daughter down the aisle, which happened very shortly after he was discharged. Some of those things he didn't ever think he was going to be able to do. You know, he's here... more grandchildren and memories to come," said his wife, Brittany Haddix.

After the tour, Jason and his family got to go on a flight with Brandon to Terre Haute and back. The two found out they have something else in common — they are both from Greenfield.