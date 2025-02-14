Greenfield police investigating death of 9-year-old boy

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Police Department along with Hancock County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy on Friday.

According to police, just after 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in Greenfield for a child having a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers found that CPR was already in progress. They immediately took over resuscitation efforts until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

The child, a 9-year-old boy who was a third grader at Weston Elementary School, was subsequently transported to Hancock Regional Hospital. Tragically, he later died despite the efforts of medical personnel.

Greenfield Detectives, in collaboration with the Hancock County Coroner’s Office, are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

At this time, there is no indication of criminal activity related to the incident, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Weston Elementary School is planning activities for 3rd-grade students on Tuesday afternoon.

Parents are asked to contact the school social worker or administrator for resources.

