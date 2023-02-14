Greenfield police investigating man found dead at construction site

GREENFIELD, ind. — Greenfield Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a construction site Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the construction site on Windswept Road just after 9 a.m. when workers found a man dead.

Police began investigating how the man ended up at the construction site. After realizing that a crash occurred in the area just after 4 a.m. Monday and no driver was located, police speculated that the man found at the site was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The man was found approximately 600 yards from where the crash occurred.

Investigators say it would have been impossible for anyone to see the man from the road or from where the vehicle was located.

An investigation is ongoing. The man's identity will not be released until his family is identified.