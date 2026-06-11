Greenfield police seek public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old boy believed to have run away from home.

Jason Enochs was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of West Muskegon Drive in Greenfield.

Enochs was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has curly brown hair, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hancock County 911 Center at 317-477-4400, 911 outside of Hancock County, or submit an anonymous tip at tip411.com.