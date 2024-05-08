Greenfield Police share message following death of 10-year-old

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the death of a fourth grade student at Greenfield Intermediate School.

In an email to WRTV, Deputy Chief Charles McMichael says the department treats all deaths as criminal investigations, until it can be determined that no criminal activity caused the death.

McMichael did not share any other details, but did ask to share a message for parents:

Parents, now is the time to talk to you kids. There shouldn't be anything in their lives you don't know about. School, homework, sports, friends, every aspect of their lives. The more conversations you have about everyday life, they more comfortable they will be talking about the hard stuff.



One concerning aspect right now is just being close to someone that has died by suicide is a risk factor for child suicide. 988 is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and locally people can contact the Hancock Health Connection Center for support, resources and counseling.



This death is tragic for our entire community. Our hearts break for this child's family and friends. The Greenfield Police Department is committed to investigating this case to it's full conclusion. If anyone has information to share about this case, they can contact Detective Brandon Pope by email at bpope@greenfieldin.org.

Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, Greenfield Police Dept.

Dr. Harold Olin, superintendent of Greenfield Community Schools, says the district has not received an official cause of death for the student. Olin says the district has received a "tremendous amount of support from both within and outside the school district to meet the social emotional needs of our students at this time."

