Greenfield sixth grader potentially facing charges after bringing BB gun to school

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield sixth grader could potentially face charges after he brought a BB/pellet gun to school.

A 13-year-old student at Maxwell Intermediate School brought a BB/pellet gun to school on Wednesday. Police say the student showed the gun to another student, and that student informed a teacher.

A Greenfield Police officer, working as the School Resource Officer, and the principal of the school removed the student from class immediately.

The student's belongings were searched and a Glock 17 pistol along with a tan handgun magazine that contained five 9mm bullets were found inside his backpack. The magazine was inserted into the gun when it was found.

Upon further investigation, the gun was determined to be a BB/pellet gun.

The student will not be identified due to his age. He is being disciplined by the school corporation.

The Hancock County Prosecutor's Office will be reviewing the case and deciding if charges should be filed.

The Greenfield Police Department and Greenfield Central Community School Corporation says they want to encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of guns and items that resemble guns. They want to remind students that guns of any type should not be brought onto school property.