Greenfield woman dies in car crash on I-65 near Seymour

JACKSON COUNTY — A Greenfield woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Seymour Friday morning.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post were called at 11:30 a.m. to investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on I-65 northbound, just south of Seymour.

According to ISP, a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, being driven by 22-year-old Austin Cooper, was traveling northbound in the right lane of I-65, near mile marker 48. A white 2018 GMC Terrain, being driven by 31-year-old Jacob Kelly, was traveling northbound in the left lane of the same area.

Video footage recorded by another vehicle shows the two drivers accelerating rapidly and refusing to let one another pass.

ISP says when the driver of the Malibu began to switch lanes, the driver of the Terrain lost control of the vehicle, causing the two to collide. The Terrain rolled over, which caused passenger 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson to be ejected.

The Malibu ran off the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Kelly and Albertson were both flown from the scene to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Albertson later died at the hospital. Kelly is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper and a juvenile passenger were transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where they were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers submitted blood tests. Toxicology results are pending at this time.

Albertson was a race car driver from Indianapolis. Her father, Todd, shared a video to her Facebook page speaking about her death.

“This is one of the hardest posts I could possibly make. I have no words other than making a video to share with everybody who loved her and who she loved in return,” her father said.

Albertson was set to partake in a race at the Shelbyville fairgrounds on Saturday.

“She was my best friend who loved her nephew fiercely. Family was everything to her and I know she would be personally mad at us for crying at her loss instead of enjoying the great moments we had while she was still here on Earth,” her sister, Kaylea, said.