Greensburg Police searching for missing 14-year-old

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Greensburg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Jack Doty, 14, was last seen near the Hampton Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 5'6" tall and weighs about 112 pounds.

Police believe Jack may have left home to meet another juvenile. His destination is unknown.

Jack has generalized anxiety disorder, which may affect his interactions, according to police.

Anyone who sees Jack or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Be ready to provide your location, the time of the sighting and other details.

This case does not meet Amber Alert criteria because there's no evidence of abduction or a specific suspect, police said. Finding Jack safely remains a top priority.