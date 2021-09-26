Greenwood church collecting items for refugees at Camp Atterbury

GREENWOOD — Support for the Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury continues to grow across Central Indiana.

Community Church of Greenwood is collecting a variety of new items through October 3. Lead pastor Jason Gallman says when they heard about the refugees and saw the need, they wanted to help.

"Very simply, we want to respond where there's a need and we feel like God has been so good to us, and our love and our compassion is always a response to what God has done for us," lead pastor Jason Gallman said.

The church is located at 1477 West Main Street and is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday and Sunday mornings to collect donations.