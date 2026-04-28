Greenwood Community High School auditorium sustains damage in severe storms

GREENWOOD — A tornado-warned storm late Monday night that moved through Greenwood has damaged a school auditorium.

Superintendent Terry Terhune of Greenwood Community Schools tells WRTV that trees were downed and the auditorium received some damage at Greenwood Community High School.

Terhune said the damage assessment was continuing shortly before midnight Monday.

A tornado warning was issued for the area around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

WRTV photographer BLake Williamson and Reporter Cat Sandoval went to the school, and found a downed tree but no other significant damage to the facility.