Greenwood construction temporarily closes The Suds, will improve pedestrian and driver safety

GREENWOOD — Construction at Market Plaza in Greenwood is causing The Suds Drive in to close for the time being.

On Tuesday, the owner posted on Facebook saying construction is causing them to close for now. They said sales were down by 75%.

"I hate that they have to close," said Barbara Helton, a Johnson County resident.

"It's hurt them a lot," said Jeff Davis, the owner of Tom's Barbershop. "This is their season to have all the cars down here and they can't stay open. They can't get down there, people who have old cars don't want to bring them down here with all the dust and rock."

Davis says the construction hasn't affected his business too much.

"We're appointment only. Its changed some of our walk-in business because people haven't been driving back through here," said Davis.

The city says the purpose of this project is to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety along Market Plazaby separating vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The project will also provide aesthetic improvements and a new roadway storm sewer. This project will provide for a safe pedestrian route connecting Old City Park with City Center Park along with various businesses in between.

"New sidewalks, we didn't have them before. Plants added to the sidewalk area, crossing walk, new street lights," said Davis.

Davis says construction on his end started at the end of June. Now, it has moved up the street in front of Jockamo Pizza

"Seems like its been taking a really long time," said Jo Cunningham a customer.

Cunningham says she visits at least once a week.

"Were gonna get here some way," said Cunningham.

Jockamo has put up signs to tell customers where to park and what phase of construction they're in.

"We've been on social media giving instructions," said general manager Jack Clark.

Clark says the construction has changed what time people come in but appreciates the support. He just wants customers to know they are open.

"I think some people may be afraid were closed, but we're open," said Clark.

The City of Greenwood says the project is taking a little longer and will be done at the end of October.

In response to traffic concerns they say, "The City recognizes all forms of road construction and improvements create temporary inconveniences to drivers, residents and business owners. The City and our construction partners have worked diligently to maintain access to the buildings on Market Plaza, while working as quickly as possible to complete these improvements, all without eliminating access to our small businesses in the area."