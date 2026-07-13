Greenwood Fire Department evacuates building for hazmat concern

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WRTV) — The Greenwood Fire Department evacuated a building on Park 800 Drive Monday afternoon due to a hazardous materials concern.

At 11:18 Monday morning, firefighters responded to a potential hazardous materials risk and evacuated the area temporarily "out of an abundance of caution," according to a department Facebook post.

First responders and hazmat teams mitigated the risk and lifted the evacuation order at 2:00 Monday afternoon.

Normal activities resumed and the department reported there is no ongoing threat to public health or safety.

The department said mutual aid for the call came from the Indianapolis International Airporrt, Bagersville Fire, Greenwood Police, White River Township Fire departments.