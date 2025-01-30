Greenwood flight school shares safety insights for pilots

GREENWOOD — A central Indiana flight school is working to make sure its pilots are safe every time they take off.

“There is a little bit of risk for what we do so it’s always key that we are teaching and learning, constantly staying proficient at what we do,” Jason Newbold, BOLDFlight and BOLDAviation owner, said.

BOLDFlight in Greenwood says it’s been around for two decades and trained thousands of pilots.

It operates out of 2 locations in the Indianapolis area. It started in Danville in 2005 as Hendricks County Aviation.

“The one thing that I tell my students is that I’m going to make you a pilot, I’m going to make you a safe pilot, and anytime we get to go fly, we are going to get to go home tonight,” Matt Mikesell, Chief Instructor, told WRTV.

This comes as everyone on board a passenger jet and Black Hawk military helicopter that collided near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, has died, the president confirmed on Thursday.

“Anytime things like that happen, they are all learning experiences, no matter the size of them,” Newbold told WRTV.

