GREENWOOD — A new outdoor sports complex is coming to Greenwood.

Renderings for the complex were unveiled during Mayor Mark W. Myers' annual State of the City address Thursday.

City of Greenwood

City of Greenwood

City officials say the 40 acre complex will be located near the I-65/Worthsville Road interchange. It will feature four softball diamonds, four baseball diamonds and a multi-use playing field for soccer, cricket and other sports, as well as a splash pad.