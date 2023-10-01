Greenwood senior hosts ‘Light in the Darkness’ walk to raise awareness about mental health

GREENWOOD — In this article, suicide prevention is mentioned. If you are struggling with your mental health, please reach out and call the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 988.

A Greenwood High School senior is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to spreading awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

Ava Smith says last year she attended a suicide walk in Indianapolis on Monument Circle.

“It inspired me to bring it back to Greenwood — my hometown,” Smith said.

WRTV

Smith began the “Light in the Darkness” walk last year, with the goal of bringing the community together to walk for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel, that’s why I named it that. There is light through all this pain and struggle you’re going through,” Smith said.

WRTV

Smith hopes the walk can show others that they aren’t alone in this life, and that everyone is trying to get through it day by day.

“Don’t make a forever mistake on a temporary feeling,” Smith said. “No matter how alone you feel or how dark it is, you will get through it. There are people around here for you.”

WRTV

Although Smith will be graduating from high school and going to college soon, she hopes other students and teachers will take over so the walk can continue for many years to come.

“It’s super important because I think everyone has gone through mental health issues. It’s important to know you aren’t alone. Don’t give up,” Smith said.

For more information on mental health resources, click here.