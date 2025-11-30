Greenwood woman dies in weather-related crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — A 21-year-old Greenwood woman died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Boone County that authorities say was caused by weather-related conditions.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at approximately 5:09 p.m. near the intersection of US 421 and County Road 100 N.

Deputies found that a blue pickup truck had slid off the roadway due to weather conditions, struck a tree, and caught fire. The driver, Jordan Perry, 21, of Greenwood, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) has been requested and will assume responsibility for the ongoing investigation.

The crash comes as dangerous winter weather conditions have created hazardous driving throughout central Indiana, with multiple agencies warning drivers about slick roads and reduced visibility.