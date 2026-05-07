Greg Ballard starts '100 Hoosiers, 100 Signatures' for Secretary of State campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard needs signatures from Hoosiers to secure his spot on the November Secretary of State ballot.

Ballard is launching "100 Hoosiers, 100 Signatures" as part of his campaign. Ballard needs about 37,000 verified signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot as an independent candidate.

Ballard served as Indianapolis' 48th mayor from 2008 to 2016. He is also a retired U.S. Marine who served 23 years.

"We get calls, texts and emails from Hoosiers every day eager to ensure they have a choice in November," Ballard said. "This outpouring is not typical, so we're responding by creating BallardontheBallot.com."

The website allows supporters to download and print petition forms. They can also request forms be mailed to their homes.

"This effort is in direct response to Hoosiers asking how they can help the campaign and signals a true grassroots movement," Ballard said.

The website outlines legal rules and explains how to obtain petitions. It asks volunteers to commit to gathering 100 signatures each.

Ballard's campaign has collected more than 20,000 signatures so far. The campaign says it's on track to qualify for the ballot this fall.

Ballard is running against Republican incumbent Diego Morales and Democratic challenger Beau Bayh.