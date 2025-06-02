Gray Bros Cafeteria announces closure of Mooresville location

MOORESVILLE — Gray Brothers Cafeteria, a cafeteria-style restaurant, announced Monday the closing of the Mooresville location on June 8.

According to the news release, the Gray Family cited that it was "no longer a feasible financial option" to keep the location open.

"Inflation, the cost of ingredients, and the change in the food industry landscape put an unrecoverable financial strain on the Cafeteria in Mooresville," the statement said.

The property was put up for sale earlier this year and remains unsold.

According to the statement, the Gray Family hopes to find a new location to serve the community.

"Gray Brothers Cafeteria is grateful for the town of Mooresville and the loyal customers who have continued to support Gray’s over the last 80 years," the statement reads.

The Mooresville location will operate this week through Sunday, June 8, at its normal hours.