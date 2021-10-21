Groundbreaking begins for Indy Fresh Market

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the first step to more easily accessible fresh food in one area of the city's northeast side.

On Wednesday, the groundbreaking for Indy Fresh Market began at E. 38th St. and Sheridan Ave., close to N. Arlington Ave.

This area, specifically, has become a food desert in recent years, so Indy Fresh Market is expected to fill many needs.

Bloomington-based Cook Medical helped with the funding of the grocery store.

Two neighborhood entrepreneurs, Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams, will run the store with the goal of eventual ownership.

Indy Fresh Market is slated to open in earl 2022. The store will be located near the new Cook Medical manufacturing facility.