Group counters heatwave by giving away air conditioning units and sheltering vulnerable people

PLAINFIELD — The temperature in Hendricks County is expected to remain near the triple digits all week. Family Promise of Hendricks County is trying to keep the most at-risk people cool through the extreme heat.

The group is giving out free air conditioning units and fans to people in need. It is also offering assistance to people struggling with electricity bills and using its Plainfield complex as a cooling shelter for the Hendricks County homeless population.

"It's bringing together people that can help with those who really need the help," said Family Promise of Hendricks County executive director Julie Randall. "When you bring those two groups together, magic happens."

Family Promise will deliver the air conditioning units across Hendricks County, but Randall said some people can not wait to get relief from the heat wave.

"A young mom called us who was living in a trailer that didn't have any air conditioning and said, 'I don't have a car, I don't have any way to get the air conditioning unit,'" Randall said. "One of her co-workers understood the struggle and said, 'Just take my car, and just go to Family Promise and get your AC.'"

Fred Lewis is among the homeless who took shelter in Family Promise's headquarters. The basement regularly acts as a temporary home base for the homeless during the day, but Family Promise extended its hours for the extreme heat.

"The heat can be deadly, this is as hard as it gets," said Lewis, who said he has experienced homelessness for two months. "This is a place to take a shower, a place to get out of the heat and get out of the elements. That means a lot to people, because it's comforting to know that someone is in your corner."

Randall said Family Promise will continue its cooling efforts for as long as they have to.

"Everyone needs to have air conditioning. Everyone needs to have a fan," Randall said. "Everyone needs to be able to keep their family cool."

Family Promise of Hendricks County is located on 238 N. Vine Street in Plainfield. The cooling center portion of the building is open for Hendricks County's vulnerable population from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the heat wave.

If you are interested in the air conditioner program and live in Hendricks County, call (317) 296-3742.