Groups providing rides to early voting sites to help eliminate barriers

INDIANAPOLIS — Election night is one week away, which means time is running out to vote — especially if you want to do it early.

Some Hoosiers have to overcome a lack of access to transportation to make their voices heard. On the east side, groups are working to bus voters to and from early voting sites.

"Our ancestors got out. They fought for this, they died for this, and it's important that we continue to carry on their legacy by voting," Kayla Weather said.

Weather understands why Nov. 5 is so important.

"I want to make sure that I don't run out of time to do it. I am also casting my daughter's absentee ballot. This is her first time voting, and she is a college student away out of state," Weather said.

So, when New Direction Church offered free transportation Tuesday evening to get folks to and from the polls, Weather knew she had to claim a seat.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley asked Weather, “Without this resource, how would you have made this happen?"

“I would have made it happen, taking off work, going in early if possible," Weather said.

New Direction Church joined Black Women in Faith and Pathway Resource Center for the #MyChurchVotesEarly campaign, making sure everyone has the opportunity to get to the polls.

"So often the disenfranchised and those who are marginalized are left out, whether they don't have transportation to get to the polls, whether they just have found it hard to try to get motivated to get to the polls. We want to remove all barriers to make it easy for people to get out," Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. of New Direction Church said.

Shuttles bused groups from New Direction Church on East 38th Street to brave the long line at the Warren Township Government Center on North Post Road.

"We've been here for about 20 minutes. The line has been steady. We're meeting other voters," Sullivan said.

"Making sure that everyone is in place to get this job done is pivotal. And I've loved the numbers that have turned out. I've heard that waiting lines have been up to an hour, but we're staying in place because we understand the assignment," Erreol Morgan, with Black Women in Faith, said.

"Don't sit this one out. Your vote is your voice. Make sure you get out there and vote. Let's go," Sullivan said.

If you missed out on the rides Tuesday evening, you could contact New Direction Church and they will set you up between now and Election Day.

IndyGo is also providing free rides on Election Day.