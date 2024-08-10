Gundam Base World Tour makes stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Anime fans in Indianapolis are in for a treat this weekend as the Gundam Base World Tour makes a stop in the Circle City.

The tour set up shop at Hobby Town, located at 8265 Center Run Dr. on Saturday.

Gundam is a Japanese anime that originally premiered in 1979. It introduced giant robots as suits that people could get inside and pilot.

Fans camped out for hours on Saturday for a chance to build and snap pictures with their favorite robot.

“We had our first person in line at like 7 a.m. It will be back tomorrow so I’m sure they will be lined up early too,” David Edmundson, marketing director, said.

The tour traveled all the way to the United States from Japan.

“There are only four places in the world you can get most of the items here,” Edmundson said. “You can get them in Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai and now Indianapolis for the next two days.”

The world tour will be back at Hobby Town from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“You can come here, build a new model kit and take it home with you and hopefully find a new hobby,” Edmundson said.

