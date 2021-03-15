Menu

Gusty winds, light icing prompts power outages across the region

Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 17:32:37-04

Precipitation is starting to head out of central Indiana, however, periods of mixed precipitation and cold temperatures combined with gusty winds have led to some icing and power outage issues across the region.

There have been reports of particularly slick conditions in areas north of Indianapolis.

Here are the current power outage counts as of 5:30 p.m.:

  • AES Indiana — 7,262
  • Duke Energy — 11,198
  • Carroll White REMC — 7,588
  • Henry County REMC — 515
  • Indiana Michigan Power — 5,468
  • RushShelby Energy — 472
  • South Central Indiana REMC — 373
  • Tipmont REMC — 2,348
  • Warren County REMC — 66

There are no alerts issued for central Indiana by the National Weather Service Indianapolis. The forecast calls for additional chances for rain overnight, however, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

