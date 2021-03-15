Gusty winds, light icing prompts power outages across the region

Precipitation is starting to head out of central Indiana, however, periods of mixed precipitation and cold temperatures combined with gusty winds have led to some icing and power outage issues across the region.

There have been reports of particularly slick conditions in areas north of Indianapolis.

Here are the current power outage counts as of 5:30 p.m.:



AES Indiana — 7,262

Duke Energy — 11,198

Carroll White REMC — 7,588

Henry County REMC — 515

Indiana Michigan Power — 5,468

RushShelby Energy — 472

South Central Indiana REMC — 373

Tipmont REMC — 2,348

Warren County REMC — 66

There are no alerts issued for central Indiana by the National Weather Service Indianapolis. The forecast calls for additional chances for rain overnight, however, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.