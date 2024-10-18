Habitat for Humanity has seen the demand for its services double this year

INDIANAPOLIS — Habitat for Humanity has seen the number of people interested in its services double in recent years. It comes at a time when building a home is more expensive and qualifying for a mortgage is more difficult.

"It would have taken me much longer probably to accomplish this,” Mercedes Ross said. “I tried several times in the traditional market and I just didn't qualify for one reason or another. "

Soon, Ross will be moving into her new home. It's been a dream of hers ever since she became a mom, especially since one of her sons has special needs.

"He is visually impaired, he is non-mobile and non-verbal,” Ross said. “I've spent about two and half years now helping with his rehabilitation and recovery, and he has done a tremendous job of recovering. I believe that now being in this home is just going to further advance his recovery."



As the housing market continues to change, so does Habitat for Humanity. They've seen their construction costs double while also having more demand for the work they do.

"This time last year, we had about 1,200 people that attended an info session for us and now that's about 2,500,” Abri Hochstetler, the VP of Development at Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, said. “So, the interest is clearly high in affordable homeownership and yet it's harder for families to make that work.”

Due to that increase, Habitat is doing more outreach to corporate partners and offering tax credits.

As for Habitat buyers like Ross, she hopes homeownership opportunities like Habitat for Humanity continue to be available.

"The affordability of this home is going to be a tremendous relief for me and my children,” Ross said “It's going to allow me to give them a better lifestyle that they can enjoy outside of just going to school and coming home.”

Habitat for Humanity says they are on pace to set a record for how many homes they have built for families this year. While the demand for what they do is increasing, they say no matter what they are always taking applications.

