Hailey Buzbee case sparks push for new missing person alerts and online safety education laws

FISHERS — A seventeen-year-old Central Indiana girl who disappeared after meeting someone online has been found dead, and her family is now pushing for legislative changes to prevent similar tragedies.

Hailey Buzbee case sparks push for new missing person alerts, online safety laws

Hailey Buzbee, a junior at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, was last seen on January 5 after leaving home around 10 p.m. to meet a man she had communicated with through gaming platforms. Police confirmed Sunday they believe Buzbee is dead, calling the outcome heartbreaking.

Tyler Thomas, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested in connection with her disappearance. According to his defense attorney Samuel Shamansky, Thomas led FBI officials to Buzbee's remains Sunday at a short-term rental property in Perry County, southeast of Columbus.

"I can tell you that he will be entering a not guilty plea if and when he's charged with a homicide in this matter," Shamansky said.

Court documents reveal disturbing details about the case.

An arrest warrant filed in Franklin County, Ohio, states Thomas told law enforcement he picked Buzbee up from her home in Fishers and took her to a residence on Hunter Avenue in Columbus.

A search of Thomas's phone allegedly found videos of Buzbee engaged in sexual acts that were recorded in Columbus. Police say Thomas attempted to delete the videos.

Buzbee's cousin, Venus Miranda, described her as "amazing" and "so sweet inside and out."

"We will always, always fight for her; never ending in her cause now, especially. We wanna try and help as many people through her story," Miranda said.

Hamilton Southeastern High School Superintendent Pat Mapes shared this statement following Sunday's news about Hailey:

“This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking situation for our entire school community. Our thoughts are with Hailey’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”

The school pledges to support students and staff during this difficult time.

Beau Buzbee, Hailey's father, is advocating for legislation called Hailey's Law. The proposal would create a new "Pink Alert" system designed to notify the public when a child or missing person is believed to be in danger, even if Amber or Silver Alert criteria are not met.

Megan Tomlinson of Silver Lining of Hope Inc. explained the initiative's goals.

"The hope is that whenever someone goes missing, that the outcome isn't this and that they are found," Tomlinson said.

The proposed legislation would also mandate yearly predator and online grooming training for children and teenagers in schools.

"We've just been trying to do everything that we can to raise awareness and hopefully use her story to help other people," Miranda said.

You can find more information about Hailey's Law and find the petition here.

