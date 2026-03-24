Hailey's Army for Children launches to protect kids, empower families and advocate for online safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Hailey Buzbee’s family is determined to turn their heartbreak into a mission to protect other children.

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Hailey's Army for Children launches to advocate for online safety

Hailey's father, Beau Buzbee, and his wife, Ronya, created Hailey's Army for Children. The organization is dedicated to protecting kids and empowering families through online safety, prevention training and support.

"Trying to do more on the front end, and when these tragedies happen, parents are in their darkest hours. We want to try and wrap them with love and support," Beau Buzbee said.

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The family is advocating for "Hailey's Law," which would create a new "Pink Alert" system for missing persons who do not qualify for an Amber or Silver Alert. The law would also require Indiana schools to teach online predator and grooming awareness.

"It's that first entry point, it's that first contact point that our children face every day, throughout the day. Not only in our homes, but when they're out and about," Buzbee said.

Additionally, Hailey's Law would force social media and tech platforms to respond more quickly and transparently when a child is in danger.

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"Ronya and I were just shocked at how long it takes to get information about your endangered child from these companies," Buzbee said.

Local businesses are supporting Hailey's Army for Children, including Joe's Grille in Fishers and Westfield and Pizza King in Plainfield.

Through the end of April, Pizza King guests can support the organization by rounding up their bills or ordering Hailey's favorite item: a buffalo pepperoni pizza topped with a buffalo drizzle.

"Hailey could have been my daughter… that same story could have played out and does play out, unfortunately, all over. All over, not just Indiana but all over the country," Seth Grant said. Grant opened Pizza King in 2022 so his daughter and her friends had a place to work.

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"We are around the same age as Hailey. Most of our staff that works here is 16-17, so it just kind of hits close to home," Kennedy Grant said.

"More people do need to be aware of what like is going on in our community, like the dangers that can happen to others, and it's like we need to be looking out for others and making sure that our community is safe," Brooklyn Keller, Pizza King Plainfield Supervisor, said.

For Hailey's father, the community backing provides strength as he continues to advocate for change.

"It reminds us how strong the community is. I got a lot of fight still left in me. As her dad, I wanna channel that and use it in a productive way. I just go back to what we went through, we just know so many people out here have less support than what we had," Buzbee said.

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On March 30, Hailey's Army for Children will host a free family night at The Kitchen on Main in Fortville, where Hailey worked.

"What we're really trying to do is just create that natural opportunity, positive environment where parents can talk to their children and have those conversations, you know, in a comfortable way," Buzbee said.

The event is designed to bring parents and children together. It will feature pink bow or badge craft kits for kids and adults, as well as free ice cream for children. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

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