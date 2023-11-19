Haitian Association of Indiana, Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin team up to host turkey, food giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of east side families won’t have to worry about purchasing a turkey this Thanksgiving thanks to a food drive organized by the Haitian Association of Indiana, Kroger and the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin.

On Saturday, the organizations came together for a turkey and food giveaway. Families could receive rice, beans, flour, plantains, oil, vegetables, turkeys and more.

“The Haitian population in Indianapolis has more than quadrupled in the last two years,” Kristin Peoples, with the Haitian Association of Indiana, said. “We want to give resources and help the growing community.”

WRTV

Peoples says the event wasn’t just for the Haitian community, but for everyone on the far east side of the city.

“We have a food desert over here. We have a lot of families in need, and we want to give back. It’s that time of the year to share with families,” Peoples said.

WRTV

According to Peoples, the event planned to serve 300 families, but the turnout had exceeded their expectations.

“Clearly you can see there is a need for this in the community,” Peoples said.

WRTV

The Haitian Association of Indiana is always looking for food and monetary donations, as well as volunteers. Organizers say they hope to partner with organizations soon to offer ESL classes.

For more information on the Haitian Association of Indiana, click here.