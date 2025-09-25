Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Hali-Mart pop-up celebrates launch of new Tyrese Haliburton signature sneaker

Puma announced the Hali 1 will launch globally on September 26 in its Opal colorway
image1.jpeg
WRTV
image1.jpeg
Screenshot 2025-09-25 161916.png
thumbnail_image0 (9).jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is getting his own signature shoe.

Puma announced the Hali 1 will launch globally on September 26 in its Opal colorway. The German sneaker company signed Haliburton last October.

On Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans got the first 317 pairs, a nod to Indy's 3-1-7 area code, at a pop-up shop called Hali-Mart on N. Pennsylvania Street across from the Indianapolis Public Library downtown.

Haliburton himself was there, along with Salehe Bembury, the shoe designer with whom he collaborated on the shoe design.

The shoes cost $130.

If fans were unable to attend Thursday's event, the shoes can be purchased on Puma's website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.