Hali-Mart pop-up celebrates launch of new Tyrese Haliburton signature sneaker

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is getting his own signature shoe.

Puma announced the Hali 1 will launch globally on September 26 in its Opal colorway. The German sneaker company signed Haliburton last October.

On Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans got the first 317 pairs, a nod to Indy's 3-1-7 area code, at a pop-up shop called Hali-Mart on N. Pennsylvania Street across from the Indianapolis Public Library downtown.

Haliburton himself was there, along with Salehe Bembury, the shoe designer with whom he collaborated on the shoe design.

The shoes cost $130.

If fans were unable to attend Thursday's event, the shoes can be purchased on Puma's website.