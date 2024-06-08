Hamilton County crash kills juvenile, injures 3 others

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a three-vehicle crash killed a minor and injured three other people near Westfield on Friday evening.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 206th Street and Six Points Road just after 5 p.m. on reports of a crash.

Police say a Honda Odyssey van traveling westbound stopped at the four-way stop at the intersection before driving through it. A Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound disregarded the stop sign and struck the van.

After the Tahoe collided with the van, they collided with a southbound Kia.

The juvenile driver and the juvenile passenger of the van were transported to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street. One of the children died of their injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were transported to Riverview Hospital.