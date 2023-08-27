Hamilton County Humane Society hosts adoption event, shelter in capacity crisis

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Humane Society for Hamilton County’s “Clear the Shelters” adoption event has just wrapped up, but they are still in dire need of help.

This weekend the shelter hosted its annual priceless adoption weekend in hopes of finding homes for nearly 600 animals in its care. The event allows adopters to “name their price” for their desired new pet.

WRTV

Right now, the shelter says it’s turning away animals in need and is asking the community to step up by adopting or fostering a dog.

“We are in a state of crisis. We are out of kennel space for adoptable dogs,” Jennifer Hatcher, Director of Development, said.

Hatcher says the number of dogs coming in is increasing, so they’re in need of adoptive or foster families for the animals.

“They’re in every nook and cranny in the building — offices, training room, visiting rooms,” Hatcher said.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County is asking for monetary donations for those who cannot adopt a pet at this time.

To adopt a pet from the Hamilton County Humane Society, you must be at least 18-years-old, have proof of home ownership or approval from your landlord and have a valid government I.D.

For more information and to see pictures of the animals up for adoption at the shelter, click here.