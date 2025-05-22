Hamilton County installs life-saving AED stations in parks

INDIANAPOLIS — In a step towards improving public safety, Hamilton County Parks (HCPR) and Recreation has teamed up with the Hamilton County Health Department to set up Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in local parks.

The Health Department has invested over $55,000 in this project, which is designed to provide quick access to vital equipment during sudden cardiac emergencies.

The AEDs will be placed in popular parks where both residents and visitors gather. These devices will be stored in SaveStations that can withstand extreme weather and are monitored around the clock to ensure they are always ready for use. Best of all, anyone can use these AEDs without needing special training, making them available when every second counts.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is a shared responsibility,” said Jason LeMaster, Administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department. “By placing AEDs in our parks, we're making life-saving equipment accessible to everyone, at all times.”

“Working with the Hamilton County Health Department has allowed us to take a proactive step in protecting our park guests,” stated Chris Stice, Director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “This is more than just equipment—it's an investment in our community’s health and peace of mind. We’re proud to lead the way in making our parks safer for everyone.”

You can find SaveStations equipped with AEDs at the restrooms in Cool Creek Park, Potter’s Bridge Park, Prather Park, the Taylor Center of Natural History, White River Campground, and near the aerial adventure area at Strawtown Koteewi Park.

HCPR will also share more information and training videos on their social media platforms.