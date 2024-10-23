Hamilton County looking to create childcare solutions for county workers

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County is studying how it can address childcare access for county employees. It comes as the Indiana Chamber of Commerce says a lack of affordable, quality childcare costs the state a billion dollars in lost tax revenue.

The building they are considering converting into a childcare facility is located on Lafayette Road in Noblesville and currently houses the County Coroner and Parks Department. This move comes after county commissioners noticed that county employees were leaving their jobs because they didn't have access to adequate childcare.

"Number one, we have a capacity issue, and number two, when you start doing the math, is it more economical for families to leave one breadwinner at home to take care of children?" Christine Altman, the Hamilton County Commissioner for District 1, said.

Access to childcare is something Altman says the Hamilton County commissioners have long considered. Now, they are hoping to act.

WRTV

They would turn this building into a childcare facility for county employees. It would be used as an incentive to attract and retain talent.

"We are also looking at whether we can afford to supplement or provide scholarships for employees and at what rates,” Altman said. "Who are the essential employees that I have to have and that are very difficult to train and retain?"

County employees aren't the only ones facing the issue.

"I've been on one waiting list for almost a year now,” Rosie Booker, a mom of two who lives in Hamilton County, said.

Booker says at times, she has struggled to find employment because childcare was not available when she needed it. She said she is struggling with finding childcare that offers a time-frame that works for her now as well.

"An ideal parent would have a job that is between daycare hours,” Booker said. “Which the latest most stay open is 6. In most jobs, you are going to get that."

Stories like Booker's encouraged the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to commission a study to show how childcare impacts the state economy.

WRTV

Along with costing the state taxpayer dollars, the study found that due to childcare-related issues, employers lose $4 billion a year.

"Increasingly policymakers, employers, parents and other advocates recognize that this is an issue that really has implications well beyond any given family,” Jason Bearce, with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said.

If the county moves forward with the facility, it will create 140 spots for county employees. A survey of employees showed that 130 of those spots would be filled.

The goal is to have it operate beyond traditional daycare hours.

As for how it's funded, the county says they are exploring that.

The study they are doing is expected to be finished by the end of the year with a goal of opening the facility by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

They would open it sooner, but they must expand the site to provide the number of spots needed.

