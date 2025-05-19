Hamilton County Officials warn public of surge in overdoses from "KD" drug

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County health officials are issuing a critical warning following a surge in overdoses linked to a dangerous street drug known as “KD.”

Officials say this substance is being laced with heavy-duty bug sprays, causing severe and life-threatening reactions.

KD is created by spraying pyrethroid-based pesticides, often found in products like Raid, onto marijuana or tobacco. Smoking these treated materials can lead to toxic reactions.

“This is an incredibly dangerous practice,” said Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison. “The pyrethroids in bug sprays are not for human consumption and can cause catastrophic health effects.”

Jellison says users often exhibit “zombie-like” symptoms, including:

Inability to walk, speak, or breathe

Catatonic states or unresponsiveness

Muscle rigidity and disorientation

High risk of overdose and death, even in small doses

Officials urge parents and community leaders to discuss the dangers of synthetic drugs with young people and report any suspected drug activity.

If you or someone you know shows symptoms after using KD-laced substances, call 911 immediately. Authorities are monitoring the situation and working with law enforcement and healthcare providers to address this urgent public health issue.