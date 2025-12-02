Hamilton County prosecutor retiring due to health concerns

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison announced Tuesday that he will retire from office effective December 20, citing health concerns that require his immediate attention.

Current Chief Deputy Josh Kocher will serve as interim prosecutor following Garrison's retirement.

"Serving this community has been the greatest honor of my career," Garrison said in a statement. "I have encountered health concerns that make it imperative that I act with deliberate speed in wrapping up my work."

Questions regarding the transition process should be directed to Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Mario Massillamany, according to the announcement.