Hamilton County shelter hosts Clear the Shelter event at new facility

FISHER — A Hamilton County shelter is in a new facility but a capacity emergency is ongoing.

On Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Hamilton County Humane Society held their annual Clear the Shelter adoption event to find homes for eligible animals.

Adoption fees were waived and animals were only $10 in honor of the event's 10 year anniversary.

According to the shelter. the capacity crisis has been ongoing for 2 years, with a record 600 plus animals in its care.

WRTV

"There's kind of this misconception with our big, beautiful building that the animals are here and they're safe and they're healthy and yes, they are safe," Lily Darling, community engagement manager for the Hamilton County Humane Society said. "However, they're not always healthy because they are declining because a shelter is not a home. So we just really need people to open up their hearts and give these animals their best chance at a second chance you want."

Things to know for the Clear the Shelters adoption event:



Those interested in adopting or fostering a cat or dog can fill out an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com.

All members of the household, canine and human, are required to meet potential dogs – bring everyone!

Only human family members are required to meet potential cats.

All adopters are required to present government-issued ID.

If you rent your home/apartment, bring your pet policy with you. Reaching landlords can be difficult on the weekend.

Don’t forget to bring an open heart.

If you missed the event, you can still adopt an animal by visiting this link.

