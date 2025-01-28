Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's plan to enforce immigration laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In the middle of a nationwide crackdown on immigration, a local law enforcement agency is taking a step toward working more closely with ICE.

Monday night, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced a newly established immigration commission to enforce immigration laws within their jurisdiction.

"I can assure everyone that this program is specifically targeting illegal aliens that have committed a crime, that are in our jail. We are not doing this as a means to target people who are victims, target people because of their race, or ethnicity. We're not doing that," Chief Deputy John Lowes with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

WRTV

It's said to be a groundbreaking initiative targeting public safety. HCSO established a commission that will include law enforcement and residents to enforce federal immigration laws.

"287(g) is a program that was added to the Immigration and Nationality Act. That section allows local law enforcement to be deputized by the federal agency, by ICE, in order to be able to serve to identify," Lowes said.

HCSO will be the first law enforcement agency in the Hoosier state to assist ice in these efforts.

"They will receive training. They will receive equipment to identify, process, and detain individuals that have committed crimes that are in our country illegally," Lowes said.

IMPD's Chief Chris Bailey announced last Thursday the department does not have the authority to enforce federal immigration laws.

Monday evening, WRTV's Amber Grigley asked Lowes who was chosen to head the committee and what prompted this action.

"We're seeing more guns in the hands of prohibited people. We're seeing more drugs that are coming from across the border. In Hamilton County, in 2024, we had 77 individuals that were removed because of ICE detainers," Lowes said. "If you look at the 77 that were removed, we had nearly 6,000 bookings in our jail last year, so that is a small percentage."

Deputy Lowes said the 287(g) program will help the sheriff's office keep track of crimes committed by people in the country illegally.

There's no set timeline for when the office will start training and roll out this action plan. Hamilton County has been in touch with agencies in Chicago using similar programs.