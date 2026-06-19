Hamilton County teen is youngest delegate at Indiana Republican convention

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A Hamilton County teen on Friday said he's excited for his first convention as a voting delegate.

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Jackson Massillamany, who just turned 18 and graduated from high school in May, is no stranger to politics. His father, Mario, is the chair of the Hamilton County Republican Party and his mother, Amy, serves on the Hamilton County Council.

Jackson said he signed up to be a delegate at this weekend's Indiana Republican Party convention in Fort Wayne after Mario asked if he was interested.

"It's kinda cool to see how this is done and what my dad actually does," he said. "At first, I wasn't really excited for it, but I'm here now and I'm having a blast."

Mario Massillamany, who is a contributor to "All INdiana Politics," said Jackson is the youngest delegate at the convention. He said he has been taking Jackson along to party functions ever since he was an infant.

"It's a great opportunity for him to get more active and involved in politics, and I think we need to try and get the younger generations involved in our political process," he said. "I think this is a great opportunity for him to come here, have a good experience and then go back and talk to his friends about why it's important to get involved."

Jackson will be one of 1,800 delegates tasked with picking a nominee for secretary of state. It's a closely watched race. Current Secretary of State Diego Morales, who is seeking a second term, has faced numerous controversies since he took office. Knox County Clerk David Shelton and conservative activist and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Jamie Reitenour have been running against Morales for months. Last month, Max Engling, a staffer for Sen. Jim Banks and a 2024 congressional candidate, joined the race at the last minute with Banks' backing.

The Republican winner in November will have to face Bayh family scion Beau Bayh, a Democrat, along with Libertarian Lauri Shillings and, potentially, former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, who is running as an independent under the Lincoln Party label.

Mario said he's telling Jackson to keep his eyes and ears open and to meet with all of the weekend's candidates.

Both Massillamanys said the key to getting young people to vote and to get politically involved is to, first, encourage them to register to vote and, second, to elevate more young people who are in politics.

"I feel like many people are scared to be involved in politics because nobody else younger does it," Jackson said. "So, like, me and other people my age, being able to reach out to others to try and get involved, I feel like, is the best way for people my age to get involved."

Delegates to the 2026 Indiana Republican Party convention will make their selections on Saturday. Besides secretary of state candidates, they will choose nominees for state treasurer and state comptroller. The current occupants of those offices, Daniel Elliott and Elise Nieshalla, respectively, are running for second terms and are unopposed.