463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode.

"They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."

The Humane Society is hoping Hoosiers "fill their heart, not their cart" on Friday and visit the shelter. They're doing priceless adoptions, which means you can take home a new family member for a minimum donation of $1.

"We're encouraging people who want to go out and shop and get a deal on Friday to reconsider the shopping experience at the mall and maybe line up outside our facility to take home one of the amazing animals that we have," Stevens said. "We just need to get them into loving homes, and it has to happen because something has to give and we don't have any more room."

The shelter will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. for adoptions.