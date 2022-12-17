As work continues to ID Baumeister victims, more people come forward with DNA

HAMILTON COUNTY — As local and state authorities continue to try to identify victims of serial killer Herbert Baumeister, the Hamilton County Coroner-elect says two more people have provided DNA swabs this week.

"I need people that if you had someone missing in the middle 80s to middle 90s — I don't care where you're from, where they were from, I need you to come forward and provide us with a DNA sample," Jellison told WRTV earlier this month during the search of Baumeister's former property. "It's just a swab of the cheek, takes just a few seconds. It's painless. We will come to you. We will get you the DNA test kit."

Jellison says the coroner's office is currently in the process of identifying which of the remains are viable candidates for DNA testing. Those remains will then be forwarded to the Indiana State Police for testing.

Deputies are also working to find family members for comparison samples.

The remains of Michael Keirn, one of the eight people identified in the original investigation, have been returned to family members.

