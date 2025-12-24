'Big city conveniences, small town feel': Noblesville looks back on monumental growth in 2025

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville's population boom has transformed into a development boom, with the city releasing its year-in-review report. It highlights significant progress on multiple fronts in 2025.

The report showcased advancement on the 40-year Pleasant Street reimagining project, which has already begun easing traffic concerns for residents.

"The streets are little, and the traffic is big," said Noblesville resident Matt Vaught. "But the Pleasant Street extension's helped a lot."

The city also celebrated major successes like the addition of The Arena at Innovation Mile, which has become a popular entertainment destination.

"It's pretty cool. I mean, there's a lot going on there," Vaught added. "They got concerts, they got everything."

Another significant achievement highlighted in the report was securing Noblesville as the future home of USA Gymnastics headquarters, creating new opportunities for local athletes.

"I think all of our local kids that are gymnasts see it as a really big opportunity to be able to shine, kind of their small gyms on a big spotlight," said local Selena Scott. "Because you know, the attention's here now."

Scott has lived in Noblesville for 22 years and described the city's transformation as miraculous.

"What I love about Noblesville is it's like you've got all those big city conveniences, but it still has a very much of a small town feel," Scott explained.

Looking ahead, the city has now committed to investing over $8 million in downtown revitalization efforts in 2026, continuing to propel Noblesville's growth trajectory.

"The sky's the limit as far as new companies coming and new families coming to town," Jim Irwin said.

You can find a link to the full report on the city's website by clicking here.