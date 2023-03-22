Carmel, Hamilton County recognized as top places to live in America

CARMEL — Carmel is once again bringing in honors for being one of the best places to live in America.

A study by Niche.com has named Carmel the best place to live in Indiana and the No. 18 best suburb to live in, in the United States.

Hamilton County as a whole was also recognized as the No. 6 best county in the country.

The following is the Top 10 best places to live in Indiana (according to the study):

1.) Carmel, IN

2.) Fishers, IN

3.) Granger, IN

4.) Glendale (neighborhood in Indianapolis)

5.) Zionsville, IN

6.) Broad Ripple (neighborhood in Indianapolis)

7.) North Central (neighborhood in Indianapolis)

8.) Delaware Trails (neighborhood in Indianapolis)

9.) Westfield, IN

10.) Meridian Hills (neighborhood in Indianapolis)