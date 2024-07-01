2024 Carmel Christkindlmarkt mug design announced

CARMEL — The 2024 Carmel Christkindlmarkt mug design has been announced.

This year's mug will be royal blue with a snowy white interior.

Along with the color change comes a new heart-shaped handle.

“Since the inaugural Christkindlmarkt in 2017, the Glühwein boot mugs have become wildly popular,” said CEO Maria Adele Rosenfeld. “They are a treasured keepsake for many individual collectors and families. This year’s rich blue and white colors help evoke the wonder and magical feel of the Market, and the heart-shaped handle represents how beloved the event is to our visitors.”

The mug maintains the traditional scene of delicate snowflakes, views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green, and the Glühwein Pyramid.

Mugs will sell for $6 during Carmel Christkindlmarkt. The market will run from November 23 - December 24 from Wednesday - Sunday.

