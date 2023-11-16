Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers plenty of new options this year 

CARMEL — A holiday tradition returns to Hamilton County this weekend.

Whether or not you’re waiting until after Thanksgiving to put up your decorations and light your tree, the Christmas spirit is alive and well in Carmel for the annual Christkindlmarkt which opens Saturday, Nov. 18.

It’s been recognized year after year as one of the best Christmas markets in the country.

Tipton resident Amanda Baird is the ‘chefin’ which is essentially German for girl boss.

It’s a title she wears proudly, as she juggles multiple hats at the market every year.

Baird runs Groomsville Popcorn, Farmhouse Flammkuchen, Das Schokoladenhaus, Bavarian Sweet Shoppe and many more booths at the market.

“We start prepping in January. Working with our vendors that are over in Europe. Looking at the items that we’re going to be bringing in, as well as, of course, thinking of new ideas,” Baird said

And one of those new ideas: Trüffel & Mehr.

The a high-end chocolate truffle and sculpture shop is new to the market this year.

“We worked really hard to work with vendors who specialize in those European flavors such as tiramisu, the rums, the Irish creams, Black Forrest. It’s a lot to experience and try out,” she said.

Over a million people have come to the market since its opening in 2017.

CEO Maria Murphy says the traditional German open-air market is a big boost for the local economy.

“From talking with the local shops and restaurants it’s incredible to see the crowds from the market and then go over and get another meal together with their family or to go shopping. It really has brought a lot of people to the area,” Murphy said.

In the center of all the action is The Ice at Carter Green.

Only 200 people are allowed in the rink per session.

“They do sell out and it’s so sad when children can’t get their tickets on site. Please make your reservations ahead of time so you can enjoy the magical ice rink with your family,” she said.

The market is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can catch all the Christmas magic until December 24.